The Northern Ireland youth international has been a name to keep a close eye on in recent years since joining the club from Manchester City’s youth ranks in 2021. He signed a professional contract with the Owls in October 2022 - The Star understands it to have been a deal that is due to expire in the summer of 2025.

Having been named in several matchday squads, the 18-year-old made his senior debut in Wednesday’s FA Cup draw with Coventry City in January before also playing in the replay.

Yorkshire Live reported this week that after initial talks over a new deal for Charles were progressing they have now stalled. Having initially seen February as the month in which contract talks would take place with a number of his players, Röhl has made clear individual futures are on the backburner for now as the survival fortunes of the first team take all precedence.

Asked on Charles’ future, the Wednesday boss said: “Pierce for me is a fantastic goalkeeper. He has a lot of good things that I like, he can keep the ball in possession, he’s good in open play, he’s good building up from the back. He’s a good goalkeeper and I like him.

“He has made some really good improvements and developments in the last months and from my side I hope he is part of my team in the new season. We have a good goalkeeper group with experience and two young boys. They also have experience themselves more and more. I watch how they train, the battle in training and they challenge themselves.