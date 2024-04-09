'All or nothing' Sheffield Wednesday given mixed Danny Röhl review on night of carnage v Norwich City
Headed goals from Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith late on cancelled out a 2-0 first half deficit inflicted by a below-par Owls effort and two poorly-defended goals. But with Wednesday seemingly making something of a tradition out of drama in their final floodlit match of a campaign, the match ended with the home side stretching for a winner rather than holding on.
Röhl made four impactful half-time substitutions that went some way to inspiring the fightback.
“For me it was clear, I must do it. We could not continue. I looked to my tactics board, I looked what we could do. It was at half-time. We subbed, subbed, subbed, subbed and now I am happy with the point but with the first half I am not happy.”
The point takes Röhl’s side up a place in the table to 22nd and level with Huddersfield Town in the first safety spot. Teams around them play on Wednesday evening. Though the nail-biting nature of Wednesday’s comeback clearly made an impression on the German coach, he expressed mixed feelings on the ebb and flow of a game that delivered contrasting fortunes in both halves.
“It was important that we came back,” he said. “That was the message at half-time; all or nothing. That was the reason that I changed the formation with four subs, we had nothing to lose in that situation. Maybe after the first half not too many people were convinced that we could take something, but we did with togetherness.
“They were two different halves. The first we did not come in and there are reasons why. In the second half we change the direction of how we wish to play. In the end it is easy to say it was alright from the manager’s side, but the reaction from my team was great to see.”