Middlesbrough have parted ways with Michael Carrick, making Danny Röhl the fourth longest-serving manager in the Championship.

Röhl only joined the Owls in October 2023, but going into the 2025/26 season now only Wrexham’s Phil Parkinson, Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town and John Mousinho (Portsmouth) will have been at their respective clubs longer than the German.

Carrick had been with Boro since 2022, and came close to securing a return to the Premier League in his debut campaign, however they have slipped down the table in the seasons since then, finishing 10th in the campaign just gone. There had been rumours of an exit previously, however they were shut down and he remained in charge for the remaining fixtures. That, however, has now changed.

“Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick,” they said in a statement. “Michael's assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club.

“We'd like thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment. We wish them all the very best for the future. The club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, Gary O’Neil, is one name that has already been linked with the position at Riverside, however the club will no doubt have plenty of people applying for the position now that it has officially become available.

Boro will be eager to try and finalise Carrick’s replacement as soon as possible given that it’s only a matter of weeks before preseason is due to begin, and they’ll want the new man at the helm to have as long as possible to put his stamp on things there.

