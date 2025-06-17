Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, Middlesbrough, appear to have made a decision on who will be their next manager.

Boro have been on the lookout for a new man in charge since deciding to part ways with Michael Carrick, and Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, was one of the names that was linked with the position at the Riverside.

Röhl, as well as former Luton Town manager, Rob Edwards, and ex-Nottingham Forest boss, Steve Cooper, were outlined as the three front-runners, but now it is being reported that the race for the post has been won. Edwards, who took Luton to the Premier League in 2023, has been out of work since leaving the Hatters earlier this year.

Rob Edwards looks set to join Middlesbrough

Sky Sports reporter, Rob Dorsett, says that a deal could be finalised ‘quite quickly’ now, with it looking like becoming the latest position that Röhl has been linked with that has gone to somebody else.

On Twitter today, Dorsett said, “Rob Edwards is in advanced talks to become the new Boro head coach. He has beaten off competition from Steve Cooper and Danny Rohl who were also on Middlesbrough’s shortlist. Deal could be completed quite quickly from here.”

Röhl, on the back of some very impressive work at Hillsborough, has reportedly been courted by a number of clubs both in the UK and abroad over the last six months or so, and question marks remain over his future at S6 as the start of preseason draws ever-closer.

