Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has apparently made Middlesbrough’s ‘three-man shortlist’ as they search for Michael Carrick’s replacement.

According to the Northern Echo, it is Rob Edwards, Steve Cooper and Rohl are are now ‘understood to be the leading options to take over at the Riverside’, with Boro hoping to get something wrapped up as soon as possible so that it doesn’t have too big an impact on their upcoming preseason.

The German’s future has been something that’s been heavily discussed for months now, with several clubs both in the UK and abroad believed to have shown a keen interest in tempting him away from Hillsborough, and he’s certainly not suggested that he isn’t open to the idea of a move.

Danny Röhl speculation continues

News of him being on a three-man list for Boro follows his climb to the top of the bookies’ favourites to replace Ruud van Nistelrooy at Leicester City and reports of talks with Wolfsburg in Germany, however it remains to be seen if he’ll be moving on at all this summer considering his long-term contract and the hefty compensation fee in place.

The speculation surrounding the manager comes alongside continued financial problems that have seen players, coaches and non-footballing staff left unpaid for over a week, and as things stand there doesn’t seem to be a real end in sight.

Wednesday’s players are due back for preseason towards the end of this month, however it will be interesting to see how many return if they’ve still not been paid by that point, and with Owls in the Park just around the corner as well, there are lots of question marks about how the next few weeks will go.

