The table-topping Foxes went into the break at the King Power Stadium with a 2-0 lead that felt unassailable such was their dominance on the ball in the first half, though their opening goal was something of a gift by the Owls' defence - and the away side had chances of their own both sides of half-time.

Wednesday remain the only side in the bottom half of the Championship table to have taken a point off the likely champions after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough in November. The Owls gave Leicester a nervy second half in moments with chances falling to a handful of players in front of a noisy travelling support.

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca admitted Röhl's switch from a back four system to a back five caused them initial problems and speaking after the game, the German coach spoke honestly about the fact he had come close to opting with a back five from the start. The eye-catching performance of one player in particular in Friday night's win over Birmingham City tipped the scales, he said.

"It was a decision before the game that I had to make, I thought about what I had to do," Röhl told The Star. "Ian (Poveda) had a lot of self-confidence after the game against Birmingham and I thought 'OK, do we start a little more defensive or more offensive?' I want to create something in the first half as well. Liam (Palmer) coming on as a centre-half was fantastic today, he was calm on the ball and also defending. It is good to know as a manager that we have the different profiles in our squad. Every sub made an impact and this is important, this is what I told the players."