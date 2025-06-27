Leicester City, who have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, have parted ways with Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The decision comes as no shock, with the Dutchman having been set for a Foxes exit since their relegation from the Premier League, and for a while Röhl was the bookies’ favourite for the post at the King Power Stadium. The news today confirmed his departure, and the club say that they will not be commenting any further.

“Leicester City Football Club and Ruud van Nistelrooy have mutually agreed that Ruud’s contract with the Club as First Team Manager will terminate with immediate effect,” a statement read.

Leicester City are managerless

“Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the Club. From his appointment in November 2024, he approached the role with professionalism, integrity and a clear commitment to our aims, including through the integration of several promising players from the Club’s Academy into our First Team environment. Ruud moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the Football Club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future...

“Preparation for the EFL Championship season will continue with the planned start of pre-season on Monday 30 June. First Team coaching staff will oversee the delivery of those plans until a new manager is appointed. There will be no further comment until this process has been completed.”

Former Burnley and Everton manager, Sean Dyche, is the new favourite for the job, while Röhl and Michael Carrick sit behind him. Wednesday’s German boss is expected to leave his position at Hillsborough this summer, with negotiations currently underway.

