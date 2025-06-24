Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is no longer the favourite to become the new manager of Leicester City.

Röhl, who has been the subject of lots of speculation over the summer, faces an uncertain future at Hillsborough despite the start of preseason being just a few days away, but only time will tell whether the current situation resolves itself given that he does still have a long-term contract with the Owls.

The German has been linked with a whole host of different teams in recent months, ranging from the Premier League and Bundesliga to clubs in the same division as Wednesday, however as things stand nothing has come to fruition and he’s due back at Middlewood Road as manager of the club later this week.

Danny Röhl is no longer favourite

One position that he has reportedly in the running for is the one at Leicester following their relegation into the Championship, even though they do still have a manager - Ruud van Nistelrooy - still in situ. According to reports the club are waiting until July to part ways with the Dutchman so that they can avoid firing two managers in the same financial year - with Sean Dyche said to be in line as his replacement when they do.

The former Burnley and Everton man has now leapfrogged Röhl at the top of the bookies’ list of favourites for the job, leaving further question marks over what lies ahead for the Owls’ talented young manager amid a frustrating summer that has seen the club slapped with a transfer embargo and a three-window fee restriction.