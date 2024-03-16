Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Though fluid as ever in and out of possession, the Owls switched to a back four system from the back five utilised in recent weeks and though they had moments of promise on the break in the first half hour, the scoreline told the tale of a match that left them red-faced leaving Suffolk. The Blues landed 10 shots on target to Wednesday's one on an afternoon that saw key men Barry Bannan and Ian Poveda leave the field injured.

"It's a big defeat and a big disappointment," Röhl said. "When I come to a place like this I never come and say I am scared about the opponent, I always want to try something. But today we saw the big, big difference from where we are in our position and where Ipswich are. The whole picture, it starts at the facilities, the pitch, the team. It shows a big, big direction of where Ipswich want to go and it's good to see.

"For us it's about learning from this game. We came here with our best four offensive players in front instead of a back five. I want to be brave, I want to create good ball-winning situations, good transition moments. We saw some moments but then you see the difference.

"The last two games against Leeds and Ipswich are hard to take, but we have to be realistic as to where we are. We have eight finals where the opponents we have to beat. We come back after the two defeats, we have shown we can come back and that is what we have to do."

Pressed on his tactics, Röhl explained he had identified an area of the field that Wednesday could exploit in behind Ipswich left wing-back Leif Davis and that his intention was to have Anthony Musaba play in that area with three other attackers joining threatening areas. It further showcased the German coach's desire to lean on attack rather than defence.

"You have two things," he said. "You can come here, park the bus and try something or you can try. This is more my identity to come here and try something and be part of the game. This is my responsibility, how we go about the game. I want to always be front-foot instead of backwards. Today I take this big defeat on my side, it was 6-0. I protect my players and we go forward.

