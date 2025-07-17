Alan Biggs on a week where Danny Rohl returned to Sheffield Wednesday but might be on his way again

One besieged owner, one under-sufferance manager - or is it two “managers”? - and players who don’t know whether they’re coming or going.

Well, at least one part of that confusion looks like being resolved amid talks that could finally end the Danny Rohl saga. For now.

How that happens has the potential to be another long wrangle if, as one possible solution, the outgoing manager is left in limbo on gardening leave. But none of this solves anything really.

Can the shambles of Sheffield Wednesday get any more shambolic? Sadly the answer seems all too predictable, even if late pay cheques are finally arriving and two of three embargoes cleared.

Another question. Would the reviled Dejphon Chansiri regime have started to crumble so dramatically had Rohl not made his controversial want-away, stay-away stand?

There’s little doubt that pressure from the German coach has focused media attention and potentially beckoned a swifter end.

And that has to remain the primary issue, for which Rohl has played a leading part.

But when two forces collide like this, it can be a knockout blow for both. Absolutely nothing about the uneasy comeback truce felt right.

For all the suggested imminence of a takeover deal, Wednesday remain in total turmoil with the current owner in place for the foreseeable future. And he’s effectively had two “managers” considering coach Henrik Pedersen was lined up before Rohl’s shock return to training.

All this amid suspicion of legal jockeying over plausible opposing claims of breach of contract and constructive dismissal.

Rohl’s backtracking didn’t seem workable for any other reason, especially when it became known that the dressing room had moved to close ranks against him.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri with manager, for now, Danny Rohl (Image: Steve Ellis)

So many conflicting sides to this. You can understand anyone falling out with Chansiri. Rohl joined a very long list. He’s also arguably the best possible manager the Owls could have at this critical time, as his work in adversity has proved.

Conversely, Rohl compromised a contract he willingly (or foolishly?) signed by staying away and publicly courting others.

His detractors argue he came back only after failing to land another job, albeit hampered by prohibitive compensation.

Plus there are those among Rohl’s own players and staff who could be forgiven for feeling he was guilty of desertion, leaving them on board a sinking ship.

But wind back a few months. Who wouldn’t have taken Rohl staying and Chansiri shaping to sell? That’s the bitter irony of a desperately sad situation.

Instead, the new backdrop weighs as heavy as ongoing ownership uncertainty. Takeovers can take months.

It’s this period of total mayhem that will define the way ahead.

Pedersen has respect of Sheffield Wednesday players

Support the team and not the regime is again the surviving mantra in the swirl of confusion. It’s been a vicious circle - the conflict between turning up for the team and turning backs on the owner.

The balance has been tipped right to the edge with some fans threatening to stay away until Chansiri was gone.

But I reckon Pedersen’s enthusiastic step up to take temporary charge of the dressing room did more than Rohl’s contentious return to tip it back again.

While so many things have not made sense, this was the complete opposite.

Pedersen is not a big name and his experience, though extensive at clubs around Europe and Scandinavia, has largely gone under the radar.

He has the knowledge of being instrumental in the Owls revival under Rohl, he knows the players and by all accounts they fully respect him.

Equally important, I reckon he has the personality for such a perilous time should the main responsibility fall back on him, as probably he expected as a result of his new deal.

He’s cheerful, open and engaging; traits you need when spirits need lifting.

None of this takes the heat off Chansiri or suggests that he should in any way be encouraged to struggle on.

But it does signify that support the team and not the regime is again the way to go.

