Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young defender Gabriel Otegbayo can step up to take a regular place in Sheffield Wednesday’s senior line-up next season, believes Owls boss Danny Röhl.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signed following his release from Burnley last year, the Cork-born youngster entered the season as a surprise inclusion in Wednesday’s pre-season plans and enjoyed a breakthrough rookie season that made its way to 16 senior appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Pierce Charles and Bailey Cadamarteri have battled their way from academy status into the first team since Röhl’s appointment at S6, with Sean Fusire having impressed in the latter stages of a loan spell with Carlisle United. A focus has been placed on bringing players through the youth set-up at Middlewood Road and the hope is that there will be further push-ons next season - with or without the German coach.

“The first thing was that I was so impressed that he talked and coached his teammates, even in his first time he was immediately there, very active,” Röhl told The Star on Otegbayo. “When you have a talker on the last line to organise these things it helps. For him now, the biggest challenge is to adapt and adjust. You have to always be online in this league, it goes very quick, you need quick decision making and this is the biggest challenge for any young player. You must come on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Against Middlesbrough he showed he is calm on the ball, even from the left side, he is brave to go one against one and is very strong in these duels. He has improved a lot and now it is about his type of performance. Young players must learn to play on a consistent level and this is the next step, we have to improve him to play 90 minutes on a consistent level. He has played 70, 80 minutes and sometimes he has started to cramp but these are normal things for a young player.

“He got his first taste of what it means to play in the Championship and hopefully he continues the performance over the pre-season to be a big, big option to start as a Championship player.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Maybe it's time to just move things along for Danny Röhl and Sheffield Wednesday