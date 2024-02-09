Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Blues are on an upturn in form following the steadying arrival of Tony Mowbray as manager, while Wednesday have not won in their last six matches across all competitions. A gap of eight points has opened up on the safety spots after a chastening defeat at Huddersfield Town last weekend - with the mood not improved by a 4-1 FA Cup replay defeat at Coventry City in the week.

Manager Danny Röhl hopes that mood has be roused heading into the clash and that the stadium can provide the sort of famous Hillsborough atmosphere that threatened in the side's December renaissance that at one stage had the deficit reduced to within two wins. Fan protests against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri are planned but are designed to come to an end before kick-off. And while Röhl would not seek to tell supporters what to do, he's certainly keen for those in the terraces to play their part in a clash he will be hoping can inspire another revival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "Our strengths in the last weeks have been that we are altogether in one direction in our situation and even when we are disappointed. I think after the Cardiff game when we won three games in a row, it was easy to be happy, to be positive. When we had that situation I said, it is a challenge until the end of the season, it is not easy even when it looks easy in a moment. When you are in that position, it means not that you will fly, fly, fly.