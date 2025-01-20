Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has confirmed that the Owls will have Shea Charles available for the visit of Bristol City this week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles has been a huge part of Wednesday’s success so far this season, however the bad news was confirmed last week that Southampton - his parent club - had recalled him from his loan spell at Hillsborough at the 11th hour.

The terms of his spell at S6 meant that the midfielder would be available for seven days after the recall decision, and while some weren’t sure whether that would include the visit of the Robins on Wednesday night, Röhl has now explained that that is the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Wednesday haven’t given up hope of getting him back for the second half of the campaign, either, with the Owls boss saying that they’ll do what they can - though he admits that it’s going to be difficult amid interest from elsewhere and uncertainty over the Saints’ plans for him.

“We have him for one more game, and I’m happy of course,” Röhl told Radio Sheffield. “You saw the supporters, how they sang for him, and I think everybody recognises how good he is, how helpful he is… He gives me opportunities to make small changes in games without having to sub - I’ve said enough about him, he’s an outstanding player.

“If I have a wish then it would be nice to get him back, and we should try, but I can’t imagine that the chance is really big. But if there is a small chance then maybe we are there and can use that chance.”