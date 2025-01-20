Sheffield Wednesday boss confirms key Shea Charles detail - but makes admission on loan extension
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Charles has been a huge part of Wednesday’s success so far this season, however the bad news was confirmed last week that Southampton - his parent club - had recalled him from his loan spell at Hillsborough at the 11th hour.
The terms of his spell at S6 meant that the midfielder would be available for seven days after the recall decision, and while some weren’t sure whether that would include the visit of the Robins on Wednesday night, Röhl has now explained that that is the case.
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
And Wednesday haven’t given up hope of getting him back for the second half of the campaign, either, with the Owls boss saying that they’ll do what they can - though he admits that it’s going to be difficult amid interest from elsewhere and uncertainty over the Saints’ plans for him.
“We have him for one more game, and I’m happy of course,” Röhl told Radio Sheffield. “You saw the supporters, how they sang for him, and I think everybody recognises how good he is, how helpful he is… He gives me opportunities to make small changes in games without having to sub - I’ve said enough about him, he’s an outstanding player.
“If I have a wish then it would be nice to get him back, and we should try, but I can’t imagine that the chance is really big. But if there is a small chance then maybe we are there and can use that chance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.