There has been no confirmation over Chris Powell’s Sheffield Wednesday contract, but Danny Röhl says that he’s going to be staying at the club.

It has already been reported by The Star that Powell was expected to prolong his stay at S6 after becoming a very popular figure during his short time at the club, and the man himself has made no secret of the fact that he’s keen to stick around.

Speaking to this publication on Saturday during the Owls in the Park event in Hillsborough, Röhl spoke about his technical team ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and said that Powell will be staying – though it is unknown if his contract has actually been finalised yet.

My staff will be nearly the same,” he went on to say. “I will bring in an analyst from Germany (Niklas Lanwehr), it’s important we add to this position as well, in order to go in the right direction. With my coaches and analyst now we are well organised and have high quality. We have quality on the pitch and off it, but also good humans – which is important. We want a positive energy in the changing room.”

The former Charlton Athletic manager was in and amongst it in Hillsborough as he took photos and chatted to fans across the afternoon, and it’s now expected to be a matter of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ when it comes to finalising a deal to remain in South Yorkshire.