Sheffield Wednesday aren’t accustomed to the position they find themselves in heading into the final five matches of the season.

A rare fate awaits for Sheffield Wednesday in the final weeks of the season - and goals have been set to ensure the season doesn’t peter out in midtable reality. Owls supporters have to look back five years to the last time their season didn’t come down to the final match of their campaign and though a play-off spot is still possible in theory, manager Danny Röhl accepted over the weekend that the outside dart at a top six spot were over.

A 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night did little to reignite that opportunity and speaking philosophically about the performance - and with pride on the achievement of rising from last day relegation survival last season to midtable safety this time out, Röhl maintained goals are still there to be reached for.

“There are things,” he said when asked how he intends to ensure an intensity is kept with less than a month to go to the end of the campaign. “There is a small, small, small, small chance and no reason to give everything. For me I have some goals with this group; more points, the jump over 60 points, to jump into the top 10, to make a new record for away points. We want to come away from the bottom of the table for the home record as well. With those goals it makes sense to fight or it.”

Röhl expressed some anguish with a number of matches in which things could have been different for Wednesday looking back across the season and a flick through the close calls will leave a delicate feeling for all connected with the club when considering what might have been. Bristol City have dovetailed with the Owls on the edge of the play-off conversation throughout the campaign and scored a 96th minute winner against West Brom to jump into fifth place in the table.

“Maybe a good example at the moment is Bristol City,” he said. “They had moments like us this year and now they scored in the 96th minute and all these moments. Look, I am proud of this team, I am proud of the development in 18 months. We take this positive. There are fundamentals in this moment to make the next step.”

