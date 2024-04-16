Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That’s according to Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan, who speaking to The Star earlier this month described his process in fighting to prove doubters wrong. With other results going against them over the weekend and chances missed to win against Stoke City, the predictor algorithms moved further against the chances of another dramatic late-season success at S6.

With nine points to play for, Wednesday are only one point back on the safety places and will head to Blackburn Rovers this weekend roared on by a bumper crowd. Owls boss Danny Röhl has spoken about the need to take one game at a time - and sees no reason why they can’t take three wins from three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bannan said: “When you’re in football, you’re a naturally competitive person and you don’t like losing. I am sure all the boys in there will have the same natural reaction to the critics as me. We’ll all want to prove them wrong.

“It’s part of the reason the boys have got to where they have in football. They’ve all had critics, they’ve got a fire in their belly. Footballers are very competitive people and no matter what they’re doing, they want to prove people wrong. But we need to show that now. Against Middlesbrough we dropped off and it probably didn’t look like we wanted to win, but that result hurt us as much as it did the fans watching. Nobody likes to lose, especially footballers.”

Though from a minority, Röhl’s approach in some games has taken some flack from some fans online in recent weeks, prompting him to defend his record.

“I see quite a bit of it,” Bannan said with a smile. “I have Twitter and sometimes it’s hard not to reply. I’m getting older and wiser and a few years ago I might have replied, but it’s not worth it. You don’t know who is behind the keyboard, it could be a rival fan or anybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad