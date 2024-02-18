Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The German coach has spoken a handful of times about his nervousness in looking down the squad list, apprehensive of the task of steering a squad of experienced EFL pros towards the sort of high-intensity, technical football he has made strides in since his arrival in October. Each time he has spoken with relief, the squad apparently taking to his methods openly and positively. In the quest for a tangible playing identity perhaps vacant for many years, in his first managerial role he had instant buy-in from men not far from his own age.

Four months on it seems odd to think of Barry Bannan as one of his concerns. The Wednesday skipper, eight months the junior of his boss and with the cuts and bruises to show for close to a decade of football at S6, has played 32 matches in a season that started with its struggles, marooned up-field and isolated under Xisco in a switch-up in style that plainly didn't work.

His role tweaked and polished under Röhl, the pair have a relationship and football understanding reaching far deeper than the post-match cuddle shared after a heartening win at Millwall on Saturday. After a scrappy first half hour for all involved, Bannan ran the game, his deft slip-in for Anthony Musaba helping put the Owls 2-0 up in a lead that proved unassailable. At 34 age is no barrier, it seems, with Bannan improving even at this stage of his storied career.

"When I arrived at Wednesday, I looked to the ages of my players," Röhl told the Millwall press room. "I thought 'Ooft, with the intensity of how I want to play I am not sure if it is a match.' But wow is he a key player with an understanding of the playing with the ball, he keeps the ball, but for me he has made huge, huge steps forward against the ball. He is winning balls, he is always in the right position. Against Birmingham he started to tackle and this shows a difference since I arrived. He is a player who has improved with his age."

These are themes Bannan subscribes to himself. A paid-up member of the 'Röhl and co' fan club, he has spoken glowingly on the impact the Owls' new coaching staff are having on the twilight of his career, the new things he is learning day-to-day and the fresh instructions he is taking into matchdays.

Bannan told The Star last month: "I want to continue getting better as a player and with these coaches, high intensity and that, I can still do that. I am improving as a player listening to these people. Sometimes you can get to 34 and think 'Well I'm 34 now, I'm not going to get any better', but these have changed that mindset with me and they can improve me and the other lads in the team.

"With Xisco and Darren Moore I was playing a bit different. The gaffer wants more energy from me, more high intensity like the rest of the team. That's how he wants it and so I'm doing more running than maybe I have done in the last couple of seasons but I've always been one who wants to graft anyway. It's a joy running around and putting in the miles so as long as my body keeps letting me do it, I'll enjoy it.

"The role has changed a little more on the ball as well, tactically. I'm not following the ball going here, there and everywhere and I think it's more positional. That gives you a bit more energy to last the whole game."

On his voyage to Wednesday 'main manship', connections with the likes of Steven Fletcher, Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass have been regaled time and again, Bannan so often the provider for assists or 'assists for assists', playing quarter-back and taking on the weight of responsibility when it comes to creating chances. Röhl suggests that the image of Wednesday being a one man creative hub are over, with willing runners and creative outlets running off him and for him bringing out the Scot's best.

"He is a strong player and it is good to have him," Röhl said. "He knows there are also players to give the ball now. You need this connection. Today there's Ike, Gass, Musa, Ian. These are players now that are also looking to give him opportunities and not everybody is always looking to Barry. That was sometimes the key, but now there are more dangerous players. This is helpful for us. I look now to the transfer window and with Ike and Ian we had two good transfers, helpful transfers."