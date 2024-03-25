Danny Röhl impact on Sheffield Wednesday youth ranks hailed as 'breath of fresh air'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holdsworth's side played out a comfortable 3-1 win over their QPR counterparts on Friday, stretching their winning run to three and furthering their hopes of achieving a play-off place in what has been a stellar campaign so far. Röhl, a one-time youth coach of some repute at Red Bull Leipzig, has previously spoken about a desire to create a clear paying identity throughout the club and has given youth coaches a direction on how he wants the younger sides to play going forward.

"He's been brilliant and he's been a breath of fresh air for us in terms of how he wants us to play," Holdsworth told The Star. "There's been clear and concise messages for everybody and we're starting to see that stuff being implemented now, it's been a time getting all that into this group. He's very open, he wants certain things from the players that the players know about and when they do step up they know exactly what he wants from them and what is expected."

A former Huddersfield Town player who has earned rave reviews behind the scenes for his hand in developing the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri over the past few years, Holdsworth takes great pride in not only the advances made by young players to have been given first team opportunities this season, but with the way his squad have been able to maintain their form when numbers have been short on the ground.

He said: "You only have to go back a couple of months and we had five players with injuries and players go up to the seniors. It's been a stretch at times but we've had 18s up, following the 21s who have been in the first team; Bailey, Pierce, Gui, Sam Reed has been in and around it and other lads. So we've had the 18s come in and it's been good for their development.

"It's good to get a settled group together but at the same time it can be difficult when you've only got a few lads. But that's what where here for, right? We're here to get lads in the first team."

A further feather in the academy's cap has been in terms of the number of players to have been awarded international recognition this season. Joey Phuthi was called up to the full Zimbabwe squad this month while Cadamarteri and Pierce Charles made bows for England under-19s and Northern Ireland under-21s respectively. Several younger Owls have represented their country this month also.

"It's always great for a player to get international recognition, but what it does is show the hard work of everybody at the football club," Holdsworth continued. "There's lads who have been here since the age of eight like Joey and then lads who have come in here a bit later like Pierce. It's just really pleasing to see it and it's down to how well their doing and their performances.