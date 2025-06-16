Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl says that he’s ‘very comfortable’ at the moment, but also hinted a return to Germany in the future isn’t off the table.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a charity event raising money for children with cancer, Röhl was asked about his time in England and what lay ahead for him, and though he gave nothing away he did speak of how comfortable his family were in Leipzig. He, of course, has been living in Sheffield during his time as Owls boss.

The 36-year-old has been the subject of plenty of speculation this summer amid financial chaos at Hillsborough, with lots of clubs both in the UK and Germany being linked with a move for his services. A hefty compensation clause is said to have been prohibitive so far, but interest remains as players at S6 head into their second week without wages being paid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His comments at the ‘Kick den Krebs’ event on Sunday have by no means cleared up his future, with preason at Middlewood Road set to get underway in a couple of weeks’ time.

Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday future is uncertain

In part, and translated online, the German said, “It’s very good, very special, but English culture has captivated me, first during my time at Southampton and then at Sheffield Wednesday. It’s a demanding league in England, but I feel very comfortable and let's see what the future brings…

“We feel very comfortable in Leipzig. I have two boys, and my wife - they still live here. We chose it as our home base. We simply feel very good, but in football everything is possible. Maybe you will see me again at some point in Germany…

“This is a very demanding summer break for me also, there is a lot of going back and forth, but that’s football. I will be happy when things start again in the summer preparation - wherever.”