Danny Cadamarteri spent three years as a coach at Sheffield Wednesday, before making a decision that he felt was best for his kids.

The former Everton striker spent time at Middlewood Road between 2014 and 2017 following his retirement from playing, joining not too long after his oldest, Bailey, had joined the club’s youth ranks. His youngest, Caelan-Kole, followed suit a few years later, and both have made a name for themselves at S6 since then - albeit for different reasons.

Bailey is now a fully-fledged first-team player and senior international, somebody who has earned his stripes in the senior setup at Hillsborough and is expected to be a big part of this season’s survival push. Caelan-Kole, meanwhile, made the Owls a seven-figure sum after his impressive efforts in blue and white at youth level saw him sold to Manchester City over the summer.

Their dad was close at hand to see the early stages of their development in South Yorkshire, but he explained on ‘All Wednesday’ one of the reasons he opted to step away and take on a role at Burnley.

Speaking on this week’s episode, he said, “When I was the U18s coach at Sheffield Wednesday, Bailey had already joined - he was eight, going into the U9s - and I was watching a lot of his training. Wednesday asked if I’d be interested in coming in and helping out a little bit, because I was around all the time. And even though I joined the club after him, there was a little bit of a stigma around some age groups from parents later down the line that he was only there because of me. So there was pressure on him because of that.

“With Caelan it was the other way around. He came in while I was still a coach, very briefly before I left, and Bailey was playing. When Bailey started to elevate his profile people probably started to look at Caelan and think he was only there because of his brother…

“One of the reasons for me leaving was to detach myself from that bubble of people thinking that I was going to be unfairly influencing my kids’ development in there.”

