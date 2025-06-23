A Sheffield Wednesday promotion winner is set to move off the free agent list and sign with a Championship club, according to reports.

The transfer market is well underway across the division, with several clubs making early moves to bolster their squads ahead of the upcoming season. Off-field turbulence at Wednesday makes that near-impossible and the wait goes on to see how the Owls shape-up in terms of their squad heading into the August curtain-raisers.

One man who is reportedly nearing his next switch is former Owls Danny Batth. The defender, who celebrated League One promotion with Wednesday in 2012 and played 59 times for the Hillsborough club across two stints on loan from Wolves, was the subject of interest from Darren Moore’s Owls some years ago before a deal collapsed late on.

Now, multiple reports have suggested Batth is heading to Derby County on a free transfer. Current club Blackburn Rovers have offered the 34-year-old a contract and the chance to stay on at Ewood Park, but it seems the direction of travel on Batth’s future lies with his former Rovers boss John Eustace, who steered the Rams to second tier safety last season.

With many clubs including Wednesday expected to return to training this week, reports in Lancashire have suggested Rovers will not welcome players still deciding their futures back to the testing stage of their pre-season, meaning the likes of Batth, Andi Weimann - also linked with Derby - and Tyrhys Dolan will sit out while their next moves are secured.