Sheffield Wednesday: Daniel Pudil full of praise for Owls strike pair

Daniel Pudil has paid tribute to in-form Owls strike pair Atdhe Nuhiu and Marco Matias.

Nuhiu and Matias have worked well in tandem in their last two starts together up front, scoring four goals between them. Matias also contributed two assists in Friday’s FA Cup victory over Championship rivals Reading.

Atdhe Nuhiu turns away after scoring his second goal versus Reading

Defender Pudil told The Star: “They are doing well. I think everyone knows how Atdhe plays. He is strong and can protect the ball.

“Both of them are doing a brilliant job right now. It’s up to the manager whether they start or he plays the other strikers.

“Everyone has to be ready to step up on to the pitch. It doesn’t matter how long whether it is for 10 or 15 minutes; we need everyone right now.”

Kosovo international Nuhiu, a popular figure on the terraces, is full of confidence after netting three goals in his last three appearances.

“I’m really happy for him,” said Pudil. “He’s a good friend and a good striker. I really like him and he’s working very hard every single day during training and in the games as well. It doesn’t matter whether he is playing five or 10 minutes, he always steps up and he is doing brilliant. I’m really glad he scored two good goals and hopefully he will score another two on Tuesday.”

Matias, plagued by injuries in previous campaigns, has been given a new lease of life by Luhukay.

Pudil said: “It has been tough for Marco. He was injured last season for quite a long time. He was out of the squad for five or six months. It was difficult for him.

“But now you can see he is fit and is not having any pain and he’s making a big impact in the games.”

Despite Nuhiu and Matias’s impressive form and goalscoring exploits, it is conceivable boss Jos Luhukay may turn to Jordan Rhodes and Lucas Joao to lead their attack at Middlesbrought tonight. Since taking over the reins at Hillsborough, Luhukay has paired Rhodes and Joao together in both of his two league matches in charge.

