A former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper has taken up his first managerial role after taking over from a Newcastle United hero.

David Stockdale played 27 times for Sheffield Wednesday in a solitary season at Hillsborough, but made a huge impression with the club’s fan base in that time as he showed a big personality and experience that contributed to a dramatic promotion from League One via the play-offs.

He since moved to non-league football with York City, where he spent another single season working both as a player and in recruitment, before this summer heading to the North East with Northern Premier League side Blyth Spartans as assistant manager to Newcastle United hero Nobby Solano.

Stockdale took over as interim boss when Solano was sacked late last month and has overseen four matches including two wins, a draw and the weekend’s home win over Workington AFC. The 38-year-old has proven himself to be a straight-talking manager and will look to begin to climb the table from their 21st place.

“I’m absolutely delighted!” Stockdale told club media on the news of his unveiling. “A lot of hard work has gone into this for the last 10 to 14 days, to like say the interview I did about bringing one team together and when I say one team it’s the whole club as we want the fans to come along with us.

“Again it could be the old rollercoaster cliche but things are starting to develop and I’m really happy where the lads are starting off and I’ve just said to them tonight that this is the start as we want the feeling from Workington every week.”