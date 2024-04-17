Sheffield Wednesday cult hero celebrates back-to-back glory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man mountain centre-half recently made his 50th appearance in his first season as captain at Mansfield Town in League Two. In his 52nd, the Stags beat Accrington Stanley 2-1 to secure promotion to League One after 17 years away. The win came thanks to goals from Wednesday fan George Maris and former Sheffield United midfielder Stephen Quinn.

It sparked huge celebrations at Field Mill, where a sold-out crowd stormed the field in scenes of a year ago when Flint played a starring role in the League One play-off semi-final win that secured Wednesday a place at Wembley. The now 34-year-old famously nodded down a Marvin Johnson cross to allow Liam Palmer to force extra-time madness at S6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another former Sheffield Wednesday figure was at the heart of the success. Manager Nigel Clough spent a short time on loan with the Owls towards the back end of his career. Mansfield sit second in the table and though they can’t catch confirmed champions Stockport County will hope to fight-off Wrexham to take the runners-up spot.

He said post-match: “I feel hugely relieved to get it over the line tonight – I didn't want to it to go to Saturday or possibly the week after going to Barrow. I think the MK Dons result on Saturday gave us a huge incentive to get it done tonight.