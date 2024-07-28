Sheffield Wednesday cult hero makes left-field foreign switch two years after bizarre exit
Dutchman Sylla Sow earned an ironic favourite status among Sheffield Wednesday fans in a short-lived stint in the 2021/22 season, his song commonplace on the Owls terraces in a stop-start spell that carried the record of five goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.
He left Wednesday as part of Darren Moore’s revamp of the squad ahead of their 2022/23 League One promotion campaign in bizarre circumstances, seemingly completing a move to Dutch second tier side De Graafschap before the deal fell through and he was announced as a Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie two days later. He spent the second half of last season with NEJ Nijmegen, though 19 outings did not persuade them to trigger an extension clause in his contract.
Operating as a free agent this summer, Sow has this week signed to Al-Najma SC, a side in the second tier of Saudi Arabian football. Sow will take on one of the seven permitted foreign player slots in the Al-Najma squad. The 27-year-old has signed a one-year deal.