Sheffield Wednesday cult hero lands surprise new managerial role

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, David Stockdale, has landed himself a new role as manager of Farsley Celtic.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockdale, who played his part in the Owls’ promotion out of League One in 2022/23, has been busy since leaving Hillsborough, taking on roles at both York City and Blyth Spartans before being roped in by Celtic this week.

He joins the club as their first team manager the day after their - now former - chairman, Paul Barthorpe resigned from his position, leaving four of its directors to take over the running of the football club for the time being. ‘Stocko’ will be tasked with trying to help them climb up the National League North table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the club read, “Farsley Celtic are delighted to announce the appointment of David Stockdale as new men’s first team manager. The former Fulham, Brighton and Ipswich goalkeeper has huge experience as a player, ranging from Premier League to National League level. David was most recently the manager at Blyth Spartans...

“David replaces Neil Redfearn, who left the club last week along with assistant Pav Singh. We’d like to thank both for their efforts. Welcome to the Farsley family, David!”

Meanwhile, Stockdale himself said, “I’ve been to The Citadel to watch Farsley before, I have friends who have played for Farsley in the past and I’m a local lad – I was born in Armley and I live in Farnley. I’m a local lad and I want to help. I’ve been coming here for a long time.

“I’ve spoken to the directors and I was impressed with what they are aiming to do with the club... It was great to meet some of the fantastic people connected to the club. Hearing from the women’s team, deaf team and the youth set up about what they have been doing during some unsettled times at the club was inspirational.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join