Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Miguel Llera, has landed himself a role at Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr, the club of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Llera, a firm favourite among Wednesdayites during his time at Hillsborough, made almost 100 appearances for the Owls between 2011 and 2014, and was known for his wholehearted defending and knack for chipping in with important goals... The Spaniard was a key part of the squad that won promotion from League One under Dave Jones in 2012.

Since hanging up his boots, Llera has thrown himself into coaching and youth development. He has held positions at Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, managed his own football foundation, and worked in a variety of technical and development roles across English football. His latest appointment takes him into a new footballing culture, and there’s a Wednesday link in there given that Jose Semedo, his former Owls teammate, is the acting Chief Executive Officer of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miguel Llera has a new job - alongside another former Owl

At Al Nassr, Llera will oversee the crucial U15–U18 age groups, helping to shape players hoping to follow in the footsteps of the club’s high-profile stars. With the Saudi Pro League attracting global attention thanks to headline signings, the club’s decision to strengthen its academy structure shows a clear commitment to building for the future as well as the present - and is an interesting step for the former Bristol Rovers coach.

He confirmed the move this week, taking to social media to say, “I'm thrilled to announce that I will be starting a new position as the Technical Coordinator for U15-U18S at Al Nassr Club Company. I look forward to embracing this new challenge.”

For Wednesday fans, it’s another reminder of how the popular former centre-back has continued to make his mark in football beyond his Hillsborough days, and like so many of that era they’ll will be watching his progress with interest as he embarks on this new chapter.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join