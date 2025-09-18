New Sheffield Wednesday coach, Craig Mudd, has explained why he left Manchester City for Hillsborough this month.

Many fans were surprised to see a man who’s spent over a decade at one of the most successful football clubs in the world in recent years, with Mudd opting to call time on his spell with the Cityzens in order to take up a role alongside Henrik Pedersen at Middlewood Road.

Mudd has linked up with Andy Holdsworth and Giles Coke, who have been involved in first-team affairs for some time now, and has already had his first taste of life in a Championship dugout having been on the bench for the defeat to Bristol City. He knows it’ll be tough, and has alluded to some of the issues at S6, but insists that he’s ‘not afraid of hard work.

Craig Mudd’s ‘tough decision’ to join Sheffield Wednesday

Steve Ellis

“It’s been a long decision, a tough decision,” he told the club’s YouTube. but in terms of the next stages of my career and my pathway into first team coaching I thought it was a fantastic opportunity. Obviously I’ve known Henrik for a few years now, and our way of talking around football and speaking about the game - both with and without the ball - really aligns. So the opportunity to work with him and come to such a big club is fantastic…

“I’m not afraid of hard work, that’s probably one of the reasons I’m here. I enjoy a challenge, and I don’t want to be in a position where I’m just going into work every day and I’m comfortable. I want the challenge, I want to improve myself as a coach, and I think I can do that here.”

Pedersen will be hoping so, too, and will be delighted to have somebody brought in alongside him, especially one who he’s been after for a considerable amount of time. The Dane also thinks it shows the sort of pull that the Owls still have, despite everything going on off the field.

“We are Sheffield Wednesday,” he said. “We had players form big clubs who wanted to come here. We are Sheffield Wednesday. We are an interesting address. I know a lot has happened, but we are still an interesting address from the football side and we know we have good talents that want to come here and big clubs that have the belief that they want them to come here. It is a big trust. We have Muddy who came here from a very good job at Man City.

“We don’t have to make ourselves small because we have difficult situations. We are Sheffield Wednesday... We are in a difficult situation, but we don’t have to make ourselves look small for the rest.”

The next addition at Wednesday could be that of a goalkeeper coach to join Pedersen and Mudd, with Darryl Flahavan expected to come in to take control of developing the club’s shot-stoppers as he reportedly prepares to leave Plymouth Argyle.

