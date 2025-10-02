Coventry City may be without two more key players when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday this coming weekend.

Frank Lampard’s side put in another dominant performance on Wednesday evening as they put Millwall to the sword with a heavy 4-0 victory in London, but it may have come at a cost as both Victor Torp and Josh Eccles had to be substituted during the fixture.

It remains to be seen whether either of them will join Jack Rudoni, who is out with a calf injury, on the sidelines, but the Sky Blues’ manager will be hoping that at least one of them can recover in time to make the trip to Hillsborough for Saturday afternoon’s fixture.

Injury concerns for Coventry City

Torp is their second-highest scorer behind Haji Wright, so if he’s not available then it’ll give Wednesday one less element that they’ll have to try and combat in what is going to be a difficult game. Lampard, meanwhile, is hoping for the best.

As quoted by Coventry Live, he said, “Torpy had to come off with an ankle injury and Josh has got a bit of a tight glute, so there are areas where we’ll need versatility and we have to try and make the best of that. It’s up to us as coaches and for the players to understand that I might play different roles, but I don’t think it’s absolutely alien to Kaine to be able to play on the side there. So yeah, it’s no problem at the minute. He’s not a natural winger but he can absolutely do a job.”

Coventry are on a good run under Lampard and moved up to second place in the table this week following their Lions demolition, and they’re now unbeaten in eight games since the start of the season. Pedersen’s men are unbeaten in three, meanwhile, but are still chasing their first home win of 2025/26.

