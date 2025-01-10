Sheffield Wednesday turn their attention to the FA Cup as they travel to the West Midlands to face Coventry City. It's an all Championship tie at the Coventry Building Society Arena, and the Owls will be backed by a travelling contingent of almost 5,000 fans.
The two sides have already met in the Championship this term with Wednesday running out 2-1 winners. Jack Rudoni put the hosts in front but Djeidi Gassama equalised, and then in the third minute of stoppage time Shea Charles scored the winner.
These two teams also met in the same competition last season, albeit at a later stage. In the fourth round, they played to a 1-1 draw, and then in the replay, Coventry ran out 4-1 winners. Changes to the format of the FA Cup this season means that the tie will be decided on the day. Should the game finish level after 90 minutes, it will go to extra time, and then penalties.
Michael Ihiekwe and Olaf Kobacki haven't featured in the match day squads for the last couple of games. Football Insider is reporting that Ihiekwe is 'keen' to leave Hillsborough, with clubs in the Championship and League One interested, and enquiries made. Despite the speculation, Saturday could provide an opportunity fkor Ihiekwe and Kobacki to build up their match fitness should Danny Rohl ring the changes.
Coventry City could be without some key players with their front line the most affected. Ephron Mason-Clark is out for a number of weeks with a hamstring strain suffered on Boxing Day. American striker Haji Wright who has netted seven goals this term has been out since early November. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto suffered a knock against Cardiff, so Frank Lampard will have to overcome some obstacles to name his side.
With all that in mind, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.
