Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owls boss Danny Röhl spoke in the moments after their 4-0 Championship defeat at Huddersfield Town to confirm that his priority was with Friday's league battle with fellow relegation fighters Birmingham City. Coupled with the presence of some bruised bodies coming out of the difficult midwinter fixtures schedule, it seems highly likely Wednesday will ring the changes this evening.

Definitely ruled out are goalkeeper James Beadle, defender Kristian Pedersen and attacking midfielder Ian Poveda, who are all cup-tied loanees. Dominic Iorfa, Callum Paterson and Juan Delgado are long-term abentees still in the process of their recovery from injury, while key pair Josh Windass and Marvin Johnson sat out at Huddersfield and can be expected to sit out this evening. Cameron Dawson is also injured while Akin Famewo has a knock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That doesn't leave a great deal of room for rotation within the squad and team news from the under-21s' 2-2 draw with Peterborough United this afternoon would suggest a number of younger players could well be involved.