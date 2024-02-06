Sheffield Wednesday may have provided a major hint at their squad for Coventry City clash
Sheffield Wednesday may have already inadvertently provided a major hint at some of the names that could be included in this evening's FA Cup fourth round clash at Coventry City.
Owls boss Danny Röhl spoke in the moments after their 4-0 Championship defeat at Huddersfield Town to confirm that his priority was with Friday's league battle with fellow relegation fighters Birmingham City. Coupled with the presence of some bruised bodies coming out of the difficult midwinter fixtures schedule, it seems highly likely Wednesday will ring the changes this evening.
Definitely ruled out are goalkeeper James Beadle, defender Kristian Pedersen and attacking midfielder Ian Poveda, who are all cup-tied loanees. Dominic Iorfa, Callum Paterson and Juan Delgado are long-term abentees still in the process of their recovery from injury, while key pair Josh Windass and Marvin Johnson sat out at Huddersfield and can be expected to sit out this evening. Cameron Dawson is also injured while Akin Famewo has a knock.
That doesn't leave a great deal of room for rotation within the squad and team news from the under-21s' 2-2 draw with Peterborough United this afternoon would suggest a number of younger players could well be involved.
Youngsters Mackenzie Maltby, Sam Reed and Cian Flannery were all unusually absent from the squad, as was England youth international stopper Jack Hall, who is expected to take his place on the bench behind Pierce Charles with Beadle and Dawson unavailable. Joey Phuthi (pictured) was absent from the under-21 side but has been recently overcoming an injury. Highly-rated midfielder Jay Buchan is in a similar boat having suffered a knock last time out against Barnsley.