Sky Blues manager Mark Robins was left incensed with what he saw as a 'deliberate' attempt to 'leave one on' his midfielder Jamie Allen, who he reported left the stadium in an ambulance with a depressed fracture of the cheekbone. Robins, a former Owls player, urged authorities to act and suggested his club would launch an appeal that could see Bernard 'cited' and slapped with a retrospective suspension.

The incident is not dissimilar to that of an incident involving Bernard's Owls teammate Marvin Johnson in a League One clash at Ipswich Town in February last year. Despite officials on the day deciding they had not seen the incident clearly enough to hand out a punishment live, the Wednesday winger was later hit with a three-match ban having later been found guilty of violent conduct for his tangle with Wes Burns.

Footage of Bernard's contact with Allen, which resulted in a free-kick only, has made its way onto social media and does appear to show a late challenge. Assuming Coventry do press forward with an appeal, the fate of the Owls defender will rest on whether the match officials - led by Premier League referee Chris Kavanagh - felt they had adequately seen the coming together. If not, further footage will be sought to inform an independent FA panel. If found guilty, a suspension could be handed out.

Former Premier League and FIFA listed referee Keith Hackett, who has also acted as chief of the PGMOL and speaks as an authority on the laws and processes of the game, told The Star that the referee's report will be important as to what happens next.

Robins told reporters that Kavanagh had told him he had not seen the incident, but also that the referee had indicated that he felt at the time it was an 'innocuous' challenge. If the officials suggest they had no clear view of the incident, it stands more chance of being cited, he said, with the FA preferring not to intervene or 're-referee' cases that the officials have already run rule over.

"That video in itself is inconclusive," Hackett said. "We can all make guesses as to what the situation is. The referee is not in a sellable position and is not in proximity sufficient enough to actually see an alleged arm or elbow being used on an opponent. What does raise suspicion is the reaction of the Coventry player, who is pretty stunned, doesn't fall down with histrionics whatsoever. He's clearly suffering pain and that would suggest contact has been made.

"I would say there is great suspicion about that challenge and what I suspect will happen in the case of Coventry raising a complaint is that the referee will be asked for his observations. He hasn't awarded a free-kick and play continued, which leaves open the option he hasn't seen it.

"If Coventry launch a complaint then the FA will investigate. They will ask the referee for his observations and the first question will be whether he has seen it. If he hasn't seen it clearly he can't act. What will tell here is not the camera view that we have all seen, which is less than conclusive, it's what other camera angles are afforded and that Coventry will produce if they make an appeal.

"The general view is that in these situations, there is a reluctance by the FA to re-referee a football match. That said, if Coventry have got clear evidence from other camera angles, then that is the issue. It does leave itself open to the FA taking a look, asking the referee and seeking further evidence if it goes to review via a panel."

If the incident is to be reviewed, it will likely to go to an anonymous three-person panel made up of former players and managers and chaired by a fourth body. A charge of violent conduct would spark a minimum three-match ban which would carry across all competitions. As was the case with Johnson last season, it is believed that Bernard, a young player with no past record for excessive foul play, would get the opportunity to appeal.

Hackett foresees a difficult outcome for Wednesday: "Personally, I think there is a strong chance he will be cited on this one, but a lot rides on Mark Robins, Coventry City and the officials' view of the incident," he said. "As a club, they've got a player who has a depressed cheekbone injury and that indicates contact has been made. It raises suspicion of excessive force. Those are the things they (the panel) will be looking for.