Sheffield Wednesday could unleash 'fantastic' attacker for full debut in Burnley clash
Ibrahim Cissoko has played only a handful of minutes across two late substitute appearances since joining on loan from Toulouse - and in another world could have earned two penalties after strong appeals in matches against Swansea City and Coventry City. The Dutch youth international has and is the subject of a staging-up of his fitness having not played a great deal of football in recent months.
Wednesday make the short trip to Turf Moor hoping to break Burnley’s long defensive record and while the Owls have been one of the division’s most consistent scorers across the whole season, it’s not outside the realms of possibility Cissoko is given a more integral role in the clash - be that from the start or from the bench.
“He gets closer and closer,” Röhl said. “I am really happy with his step ups, his game understanding, football intelligence and how he presses. He has intensity and it is well done, really good, it is good to see this. Sometimes with the wingers and the offensive players they need more time to adapt but he is really sharp and I like this.
“In one against one moments he has there. Now it is about balance in the games, what we need, how we start the game. But of course he is closer and closer. Is it now against Burnley? Let's see, but to have him, especially now where Musa (Anthony Musaba) is not available, it is really fantastic.”
