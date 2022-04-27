Sheffield Wednesday could open up extra seats as Portsmouth showdown heads towards sky-high attendance

Somewhere in the region of 31,000 spectators are set to take their seat at Hillsborough as they take on Portsmouth knowing a win will secure the Owls fourth place and a coveted second leg home tie in the playoff shake-up.

That would make for the biggest Hillsborough attendance since the March 2019 draw with Sheffield United, which drew in 31,630 fans. The last non-derby game to attract so many people to S6 was the Championship playoff defeat to Huddersfield Town (32,625) nearly five years back, in May 2017.

Only a small handful of tickets remain and all but a few hospitality packages are sold out as Darren Moore’s men look to secure their post-season spot.

Sheffield Wednesday fans will pack out Hillsborough at this weekend's showdown clash with Portsmouth.

Some supporters have suggested the club open the lower section of the Leppings Lane End to Wednesday fans and though it remains to be seen whether this is a workable option, the club are doing what they can to open up the release of further tickets.

A statement released by Wednesday read: “The Owls have sold out of all available seats together for the season finale against Portsmouth this Saturday, with just single seats and slightly restricted view seats remaining.

“We are currently exploring all avenues for additional seats to be made available for sale and will communicate any updates at www.swfc.co.uk