Sheffield Wednesday have had a very successful summer so far, and aren’t far off double figure signings, but there may be one they miss out on...

It was reported this weekend that Mickaël Nadé had made his way onto the club’s list of potential targets, with L'Équipe in France saying that the Owls were looking to try and bring the 25-year-old on board in an attempt to bolster their defensive options.

Nadé, a big centre back who recently saw his contract with Saint-Étienne expire, is a wanted man though, and as well as the French side trying to get him to sign a new contract, there is also reported interest from Wednesday’s Championship rivals, West Bromwich Albion.

Danny Röhl is known to be in the market for defenders as he continues his summer rebuild at Hillsborough, though it’s not the only position he’s after, but if the latest reports are to be believed then he may well have to look elsewhere. Le Progrès, another French publication, have stated that it is West Brom who are ‘one step ahead’ in their negotiations, going on to say that the Baggies ‘would like to complete the deal by the start of next week’.

Wednesday aren’t completely short of centre backs given that they do have the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe, Bambo Diaby, Akin Famewo and others on their books, however the fact that the Frenchman is a natural left-footer also offers them more balance than some of the options presently at S6.

Whether Nadé is seen as a replacement for Di’Shon Bernard should they be unable to get him back to Hillsborough, or whether he’s seen as an addition remains to be seen - but if WBA get their way as per reports, then it won’t matter either way for the Owls.