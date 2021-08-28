Sheffield Wednesday could hand out two debuts at Morecambe, Sam Hutchinson latest

Wingers Sylla Sow and Theo Corbeanu are the only players left waiting for their first appearance in an Owls shirt after the club’s whirlwind summer of transfer activity.

The finalisation of both players’ moves to Wednesday were finalised late in preseason, with Corbeanu laid off for a portion of last week with illness.

But the Wednesday boss is now happy that they are fit and ready to take a place in the side at the Mazuma Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday's Wolves loanee Theo Corbeanu could be in line to make his Owls debut at Morecambe.

One player who may not make it is Sam Hutchinson, who is still struggling with an achilles injury picked up in their win over Fleetwood last week. Moore said that while he has trained this week the club’s medical team are wary of not aggravating it further.

On the competition for places in the Owls squad, Moore said: “Every game there is potential for squad rotation. Myself and the coaching staff look at each game with the personnel and there’s a potential opportunity to rotate again if we see fit.

“While we’re at this stage of the season, you’ll always see that if it’s possible to do so, to give players more minutes, to get people up to speed and get them to the levels we want them to be, which is playing a full 90 minutes and back-to-back games.”

On the task facing Wednesday at Morecambe, Moore said: “They’re a team that has been used to winning from the last campaign when they won promotion, a club that has taken huge strides over the last couple of seasons.

“The players and supporters and whole club are really together, enjoying themselves here in League One. The results they’ve been getting are because of their bravery on the ball, they take and manage the ball and try to play the game.

“They’re not in League One to make up the numbers, they’re a good team, a well-organised team and if you’re not on your game, they cause problems for you really.