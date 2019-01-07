Sheffield Wednesday could face Chelsea in FA Cup

Sheffield Wednesday will travel to Premier League giants Chelsea if they can beat Luton Town in their FA Cup replay next week.

The Owls have been handed a major incentive when they renew acquaintances with League One side Luton at Kenilworth Road next Tuesday following a goalless draw in the original staging.

Should the Owls advance from the replay, it would set up their first meeting with Chelsea since their relegation from the Premier League in 2000.

The two sides last met in the FA Cup in 1999 with the Blues triumphing 1-0 at Hillsborough in the fifth round. The potential tie would be the 17th meeting between the clubs in the FA Cup.

Chelsea edged past Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Saturday to reach the fourth round.

Meanwhile Doncaster Rovers will host Oldham Athletic at the same stage of the competition in what will be the sixth FA Cup meeting between the two sides in the last 12 seasons.

Rovers delivered a superb performance in beating Championship side Preston North End 3-1 on Sunday to reach the fourth round.

National League side Barnet – who beat Sheffield United in the third round – have been rewarded with a home tie against Brentford.

Arsenal and Manchester United will go head to head in the fourth round.

Fourth round draw in full

Swansea v Gillingham

Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Accrington v Derby or Southampton

Doncaster v Oldham

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham