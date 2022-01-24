The 19-year-old, who is currently with Larkhall Athletic, has started to whip up a bit of curiosity of late, and was recently spotted playing for the Owls’ U23s as they went up against Peterborough United.

But Wednesday aren’t the only club who have had a look at the midfielder, with the teenager having scored for Birmingham City in a solid performance for their U23s earlier this month against Stoke City.

And The Star understands that clubs such as Aston Villa, Bristol City and Swansea City have all also shown interest, with Birmingham said to be very keen on looking at a potential deal to bring him on board at St. Andrews as one for the future.

It remains to be seen how long he’ll get with Neil Thompson’s U23s at Middlewood Road alongside another trialist, Colin Oppong of Ipswich Town, but if the Owls do decide that he’s got what it takes to make it at Wednesday then they may have a bit of a battle on their hands for his signature.

Humphries, who only turned 19 in October, is an attacking midfielder by trade but has also played as defensive midfielder during his time at Mangotsfield United prior to his move to Larkhall last month.

Wednesday signed Jayden Onen and Kwame Boateng for the U23s late last year, and ‘Thommo’ will be hoping to keep the conveyor belt going as other young Owls look to make the step up into the senior ranks in the near future.