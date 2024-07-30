Sheffield Wednesday could consider loan move for defender this summer
The young defender, who signed a new contract at Hillsborough over the summer, has been part of the club’s preseason camps in recent weeks, heading out to both St. George’s Park and Germany with the team as he continues his development in blue and white.
Otegbayo featured in both games, against RB Salzburg and Werder Bremen, and Danny Röhl has spoken highly of his progression since stepping up into the first team ranks.
Röhl recently said of the centre back’s inclusion in preseason, “He deserved it because he trained well in the last weeks,” Röhl said. “What I like is that he is a great personality who talks on the pitch. He leads the back four even at this young age and this is fantastic to see. This is what we need, he is calm on the ball and it is a fantastic opportunity to take him here, to give him this space, some minutes.”
But with regular first team football looking unlikely given the number of experienced options Wednesday have in central defence, The Star is led to believe that loan offers for the defender will be considered this summer should the right opportunity arise for the former Burnley man.
Wednesday are expected to try and get a few out of the door before the transfer window comes to a close next month - both permanently and on a loan basis - with Röhl needing to trim down his squad following the flurry of new arrivals since the 2023/24 campaign came to an end.
