Sheffield Wednesday could consider loan move for defender this summer

Sheffield Wednesday may look to send young defender, Gabriel Otegbayo, out on loan this season.

The young defender, who signed a new contract at Hillsborough over the summer, has been part of the club’s preseason camps in recent weeks, heading out to both St. George’s Park and Germany with the team as he continues his development in blue and white.

Otegbayo featured in both games, against RB Salzburg and Werder Bremen, and Danny Röhl has spoken highly of his progression since stepping up into the first team ranks.

Röhl recently said of the centre back’s inclusion in preseason, “He deserved it because he trained well in the last weeks,” Röhl said. “What I like is that he is a great personality who talks on the pitch. He leads the back four even at this young age and this is fantastic to see. This is what we need, he is calm on the ball and it is a fantastic opportunity to take him here, to give him this space, some minutes.”

But with regular first team football looking unlikely given the number of experienced options Wednesday have in central defence, The Star is led to believe that loan offers for the defender will be considered this summer should the right opportunity arise for the former Burnley man.