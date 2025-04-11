Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday-supporting actor, Tommy Craig, has managed to sneak the Owls into a number of his pieces of work over the years.

From Canadian drama, Murdoch Mysteries, to Ken Loach’s ‘The Navigators’, Craig has muscled Wednesday into the storyline in various different ways, but none of them were as prominent as the amount of blue and white on show in legendary English soap, Coronation Street.

During his three years on the cobbles the actor did what many of the locals couldn’t do by getting his football club into the mix - after his murder in 2005 there was a Wednesday shirt in the hearse with him - and the weapon used to kill off his character was hidden in one as well.

Speaking on this week’s edition of ‘All Wednesday’, he explained, “In Coronation Street I managed to get Wednesday in that because the local actors, the Mancs, were not allowed to talk about City or United in those days - because City were rubbish and they didn’t want to alienate any of the Mancunians.

“So the locals were surprised when I got Wednesday mentioned quite as much as I did… The murder weapon, a spanner, was actually wrapped in a Wednesday shirt and put in my coffin.”

Craig also speaks this week about his own Owls journey, going to games as a youngster and trying to keep up to date with matters while filming outside the country. His experience of the Hillsborough Miracle against Peterborough United was different to many others, with somebody having to feed him information whilst on set...

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, meanwhile, for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.