Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Rio Shipston, is waiting to find out who his manager will be for the next six weeks or so.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan with Irish outfit, Cork City, after joining them back in January, and is scheduled to remain there until the end of June. So far he’s played 16 games across all competitions, and has featured in all of their League of Ireland Premier Division games to date.

But the defeat against Derry City over the weekend prompted a decision from manager, Tim Clancy, to vacate his position, meaning that the man who signed the Owls academy graduate is no longer in situ.

It was announced that Clancy had taken the decision to leave the club ‘with immediate effect’, going on to say in a club statement that ‘the recruitment process for a new manager is now underway’.

Speaking to Cork’s official website, he said, “The decision to leave is mine and mine alone. I am proud to have brought this team back to the League of Ireland Premier Division, and believe they have so much more to give. I would like to thank the players, Dermot Usher and the entire staff at Cork City FC for the opportunity to work with them, and wish them the best for the remainder of the season.”

Meanwhile, Dermot Usher, the club’s owner, added; “I spoke with Tim this evening, and while obviously disappointed, I fully respect his decision. On behalf of the club, I would like to thank him for his commitment over the past 18 months, and for everything he has done for the Rebel Army.”

According to the Irish Examiner, player-coach, Greg Bolger, is expected to take temporary charge for Friday’s trip to St Patrick’s Athletic while the club look for a replacement, and it’s certainly of interest to young Shipston given that he still has seven games left before his loan comes to an end.