Sheffield Wednesday’s summer retained list offered up no real shocks, but is an indicator of their immediate future amid manager speculation.

The Owls are in an odd situation at present given the question marks over Danny Röhl’s future at the club, with lots of uncertainty about the way forward both on and off the field of play. The retained list at least drew a line under the situation of the bulk of the playing staff, with only three lots of contract discussions to be had - with Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo.

Among the decisions made were options that were taken up on Josh Windass, Michael Smith and Anthony Musaba, and while in many ways it was probably a no-brainer given the value that the trio offer, our man, Alex Miller, thinks it suggests that there will be no ‘grand overhaul’ over how the Owls will be playing next season.

Sheffield Wednesday’s retained list review

Speaking on this week’s episode he said, “If there was going to be a grand overhaul in how Wednesday were going to do things you’d maybe look at it and think there’s an opportunity to change things around, but I don’t think Wednesday are in that position and I don’t think it’s going to happen.

“I also think it’d be impossible while the speculation over the future of the manager is hanging over the club. So yeah, I think it’s very sensible to keep all three of them on.”

