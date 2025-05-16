An updated list of 19 Sheffield Wednesday players now definitely contracted for next season

Published 16th May 2025, 07:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday took up options on three senior players this week, increasing their squad for next season to 19 players.

The eagerly awaited retained list was confirmed on Thursday as the Owls announced that 10 players would be leaving the club this summer, including three loanees, with Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Pol Valentin, Mallik Wilks, James Beadle, Ibrahim Cissoko and Shea Charles all moving on.

On top of that they explained that options had been taken on Josh Windass, Michael Smith and Anthony Musaba, while the wait now begins with Barry Bannan, Akin Famewo and Callum Paterson after they were offered new deals at Hillsborough.

Following the club’s update, here’s how the senior setup at Wednesday will look in preseason as things stand:

Thankfully he signed a new long-term deal at Wednesday that sees him contracted for the next two seasons. The hope is that he'll be number one in 2025/26

1. Pierce Charles

1. Pierce Charles

He's a youngster who has shown potential, and doesn't have much senior game time. But Siqueira's three games in the FA Cup in 2024 mean that he's of 'professional standing'.

2. Gui Siqueira

2. Gui Siqueira

Bernard signed a lengthy contract when he committed to the Owls a year ago, putting pen to paper on a deal that should see him remain at Hillsborough until 2027.

3. Di'Shon Bernard

3. Di'Shon Bernard

The long-serving Owls defender is believed to have one more year left on his current deal at S6. He should hit 200 club appearances next season.

4. Dominic Iorfa

4. Dominic Iorfa

