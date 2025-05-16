The eagerly awaited retained list was confirmed on Thursday as the Owls announced that 10 players would be leaving the club this summer, including three loanees, with Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Pol Valentin, Mallik Wilks, James Beadle, Ibrahim Cissoko and Shea Charles all moving on.

On top of that they explained that options had been taken on Josh Windass, Michael Smith and Anthony Musaba, while the wait now begins with Barry Bannan, Akin Famewo and Callum Paterson after they were offered new deals at Hillsborough.

Following the club’s update, here’s how the senior setup at Wednesday will look in preseason as things stand:

1 . Pierce Charles Thankfully he signed a new long-term deal at Wednesday that sees him contracted for the next two seasons. The hope is that he'll be number one in 2025/26

2 . Gui Siqueira He's a youngster who has shown potential, and doesn't have much senior game time. But Siqueira's three games in the FA Cup in 2024 mean that he's of 'professional standing'.

3 . Di'Shon Bernard Bernard signed a lengthy contract when he committed to the Owls a year ago, putting pen to paper on a deal that should see him remain at Hillsborough until 2027.