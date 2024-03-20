The 18 Sheffield Wednesday players leaving the club this summer as things stand

The majority of the Owls' squad are set to leave the club as things stand, with new contract talks on hold and each of their seven loanees due to return to their parent clubs. It's fair to assume Wednesday will look to extend at least some of the deals in question - Barry Bannan is one player Danny Röhl has intimated will be sticking around while the club are known to have interest in keeping hold of Di'Shon Bernard and Josh Windass - but the winds of change look likely to blow through S6 once again.