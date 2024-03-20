The 18 Sheffield Wednesday players leaving the club this summer as things stand

The majority of the Owls' squad are set to leave the club as things stand, with new contract talks on hold and each of their seven loanees due to return to their parent clubs. It's fair to assume Wednesday will look to extend at least some of the deals in question - Barry Bannan is one player Danny Röhl has intimated will be sticking around while the club are known to have interest in keeping hold of Di'Shon Bernard and Josh Windass - but the winds of change look likely to blow through S6 once again.
We've collated a list of every Wednesday player believed to be coming to the end of their deals in the coming months - though their could be more in that the contract lengths of the likes of Juan Delgado and Reece James are unknown.
Who would you keep hold of and who would you release?
1. Marvin Johnson
Speaking to The Star earlier this season, Johnson - who was of interest to Ipswich Town in January - said his contract is up at the end of the season 'as far as he is aware'. "I think that’s been the case for the last three years now, so we just get on with it," he said. "We can only keep trying to perform as individuals, we’re all fighting for a job."
2. Momo Diaby
The gangly midfielder is on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Portimonense. His progress has stalled a touch after his eye-catching early outings, though he remains a big part of things. Wednesday are reported to hold an option to buy in the summer.
3. Cameron Dawson
Has had to play hokey-cokey with his pitch time again this season first with Devis Vasquez and then James Beadle, which more or less sums up his career with Wednesday. The four-and-a-half year deal given to him by Garry Monk runs out this summer.
4. Liam Palmer
Of interest to clubs in the US, Palmer's deal is another set to come to an end in the coming months. He wants to stay. Speaking to The Star last month he said: "Hopefully we'll speak in the next few weeks. He's said he's got a list in his mind of the players he wants to keep. Hopefully I'm on that list."