Sheffield Wednesday have a big few months ahead as they prepare for another summer of change at Hillsborough.

The end of the 2024/25 season is almost upon us, and once again there are a whole of Owls players coming up to the end of their respective deals. Some will be offered new contracts, many won’t, but either way there will be another squad overhaul taking place over in S6.

With Wednesday having known for some time that they were going to be a Championship club come next season, many had hoped to see them being proactive. But that’s not the case, with no decisions having been made for incomings or outgoings just yet, and the unknown situation surrounding their manager, Danny Röhl, has not helped matters either.

Speaking on this week’s edition of All Wednesday, our writers discussed the summer ahead, and how it’s more than likely going to be a very busy one.

Sheffield Wednesday should’ve learned lessons

Speaking on the episode, our reporter, Alex Miller, said, “What Danny said in the press conference was that there was no movement on players in or out. And obviously that impacts a lot of players this time around in terms of the contracts that are dwindling, which always seems to be the case, and it’s some big figures in that squad.

“Other Championship managers have spoken, even more recently, about how they press on once everything has been secured and start planning for the summer. The overhanging dark cloud is obviously Danny Röhl’s future, and he’s been relatively candid - you don’t have to be an inspector to look through what he said about where his head’s at…

“The concern would be that the last time there was a summer managerial change - Darren Moore to Xisco - it took two weeks for Xisco to be appointed, and it was the end of June before his players started arriving… That preseason was a bit of a mess, and had an impact on what was Wednesday’s worst ever start to a league campaign. You’d hope that - if/when something changes - lessons were learnt.”

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.