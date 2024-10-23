Sheffield Wednesday contract talks and future Owls - The latest All Wednesday episode

By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 14:30 BST
Sheffield Wednesday are being proactive when it comes to their contract talks, and it marks a welcome change...

Danny Röhl has spoken plenty about how he wants to make sure the Owls don’t end up in a situation like last season again, where they headed into the final straight of the season with a huge chunk of the team about to see their respective deals expire.

The Star has previously reported that the club is eager to try and secure new deals for Akin Famewo and Pol Valentin, and in this week’s episode of ‘All Wednesday’ we’ve got Alex Miller on the show to discuss how deserved that is, and also what the club are doing to trying and bring through the next generation of Owls.

