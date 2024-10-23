Sheffield Wednesday contract talks and future Owls - The latest All Wednesday episode
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Danny Röhl has spoken plenty about how he wants to make sure the Owls don’t end up in a situation like last season again, where they headed into the final straight of the season with a huge chunk of the team about to see their respective deals expire.
The Star has previously reported that the club is eager to try and secure new deals for Akin Famewo and Pol Valentin, and in this week’s episode of ‘All Wednesday’ we’ve got Alex Miller on the show to discuss how deserved that is, and also what the club are doing to trying and bring through the next generation of Owls.
You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen!
Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.
