Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dominic Iorfa signed a new contract to take his Sheffield Wednesday career into a seventh season last month.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first pre-match press conference of Sheffield Wednesday’s 2024/25 season, newly-contracted Owls defender Dominic Iorfa spoke with a sense of happiness that he was able to take it on. There’s a sense of humbleness to the 29-year-old, who signed back on with the club after his previous deal had ended at the turn of June into July. And it’s clear he is delighted to have stayed on to continue a Hillsborough career that started in January 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been here a long time now, I’m settled here and I enjoy playing for this great club,” he said, speaking ahead of the Owls’ curtain-raising clash with Plymouth Argyle on Sunday. “I think that’s the main thing first and foremost, that I enjoy my time here and with the manager staying here as well. There are a lot of positives around the place, I’ve been here a long time, I’m settled here, my kids were born here so for me it made a lot of sense. We’re going in the right direction and I think we had a good end to the last season as well. For me it was a no brainer.”

Asked about the length of time it took to complete contract negotiations and whether there was ever any nervousness that his S6 reign could come to an end, Iorfa explained a deal, in his mind, was always likely.

“I was always confident,” he said. “It’s just sometimes that’s how things are like in football. I guess it took a bit longer than I might have expected but as I say, it’s all done now, it’s all worked out and I’m so happy to be here. The season starts this weekend and I’m raring to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Wolves youngster has been among the standout performers during a fascinating pre-season campaign. With competition building at the heart of defence, he is looking to continue to press his case as a central figure in the side following a strong influence in their remarkable Championship survival act last time out. His relationship with Danny Röhl is a strong one and Iorfa is on a long list of players who regard his presence as a key reason for their optimism heading into the new season - and why they were so keen to sign up for it.

“Other players have mentioned it as well,” he said. “For me, he’s going right to the top. He’s one of the best managers I’ve worked with, so working alongside him and his coaching staff is great. There’s a lot of good people around the place and seeing how we’ve done last season when he came in, the improvements the team have made, the improvements I think I’ve made under him as well, for me, when he signed a new deal it was great news. You can see the reaction from the players and the fans as well. For me, he is someone I enjoy working with.”