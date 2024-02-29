'Side before self' from Sheffield Wednesday players with uncertain futures after big meeting
Wednesday players and coaches joined for an exchange of views in the wake of a 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town last month that could have stood to derail their survival effort and left them eight points short of safety.
A run of three wins in four matches has since cut that deficit to three, with Röhl having described the meeting as a vital one in terms of getting them back on track - though the exact details of what was said will remain close to his chest. Speaking after the Owls' 2-1 win over Bristol City continued their impressive resurgence, the German coach did allude to one topic of discussion.
A swathe of Wednesday's current squad face the uncertain situation of their contracts coming to an end in the summer. In their post-Huddersfield discussions, players agreed to put any personal queries aside and instead focus solely on furthering the club's attempt to stay in the division.
"We spoke about it in our meeting after the Huddersfield game," Röhl said. "Our commitment from our group was fantastic, we said that we have to look now for our goals and not too much to our own. This is what we are doing at the moment, we are not looking to our own, we are looking to our group, our team and this team spirit. There comes the moment we can make a final decision but at the moment everybody is agreed, clear and focused on achieving our goals."