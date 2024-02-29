Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday players and coaches joined for an exchange of views in the wake of a 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town last month that could have stood to derail their survival effort and left them eight points short of safety.

A run of three wins in four matches has since cut that deficit to three, with Röhl having described the meeting as a vital one in terms of getting them back on track - though the exact details of what was said will remain close to his chest. Speaking after the Owls' 2-1 win over Bristol City continued their impressive resurgence, the German coach did allude to one topic of discussion.

A swathe of Wednesday's current squad face the uncertain situation of their contracts coming to an end in the summer. In their post-Huddersfield discussions, players agreed to put any personal queries aside and instead focus solely on furthering the club's attempt to stay in the division.