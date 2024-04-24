First and foremost is the football, of course. Wednesday are locked in a relegation scrap and with the two teams directly behind them doing battle between themselves, a result is needed against the promotion-hunting Baggies if they are to head into the final clash of the season outside of the relegation zone. Buckle up, there’s always a drama.

But it is also the final game of the season at Hillsborough and with that comes the possibility that when a number of players wander off the field and down the South Stand tunnel, they will be doing so for the final time as Sheffield Wednesday footballers. Danny Röhl has kept his cards close to his chest with regards to who will stay and who will go and there are a raft of players coming to the end of their deals with the club, be them contracts or loan agreements.

No player is guaranteed to stay on of course and it could well be that any of the players contracted into next season or beyond are also bringing a close to their S6 tenures. The likes of Ian Poveda are coming to the end of their deals, but won’t play. Contracts, of course, can be offered and fresh deals tabled.

But of those fit, here’s a run-down list of the players who - as things stand - are in-line to make their final home appearance for the Owls this weekend. Tissues at the ready.

1 . Momo Diaby Hasn't made an appearance since a very ordinary outing in the hammering at Ipswich Town - one that feels a long, long time ago. Hasn't been reported injured. So it's unlikely we'll see him, but his loan comes to an end in the summer. Wednesday are reported to have a buy option. Photo Sales

2 . Di'Shon Bernard Injured since the international break, the status of Bernard's comeback is unknown heading into the weekend. The young defender has been a standout player for the Owls this season and has grown an affinity with supporters. His one year deal has no extension clause but Rohl wants to keep hold of him. Photo Sales

3 . Marvin Johnson The left winger has been in excellent form for the bulk of his time back in the fold since he was registered by Rohl in October. Has spent three season at S6 and has offered plenty. Having turned 33 in December there's a decision to be made on his future. Photo Sales