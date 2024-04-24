Icons and cult heroes among deal-ending Sheffield Wednesday men who could wave goodbye to S6 this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday’s home clash with West Bromwich Albion could be an emotion-filled afternoon for a number of reasons.

By Alex Miller
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 13:00 BST

First and foremost is the football, of course. Wednesday are locked in a relegation scrap and with the two teams directly behind them doing battle between themselves, a result is needed against the promotion-hunting Baggies if they are to head into the final clash of the season outside of the relegation zone. Buckle up, there’s always a drama.

But it is also the final game of the season at Hillsborough and with that comes the possibility that when a number of players wander off the field and down the South Stand tunnel, they will be doing so for the final time as Sheffield Wednesday footballers. Danny Röhl has kept his cards close to his chest with regards to who will stay and who will go and there are a raft of players coming to the end of their deals with the club, be them contracts or loan agreements.

No player is guaranteed to stay on of course and it could well be that any of the players contracted into next season or beyond are also bringing a close to their S6 tenures. The likes of Ian Poveda are coming to the end of their deals, but won’t play. Contracts, of course, can be offered and fresh deals tabled.

But of those fit, here’s a run-down list of the players who - as things stand - are in-line to make their final home appearance for the Owls this weekend. Tissues at the ready.

Hasn't made an appearance since a very ordinary outing in the hammering at Ipswich Town - one that feels a long, long time ago. Hasn't been reported injured. So it's unlikely we'll see him, but his loan comes to an end in the summer. Wednesday are reported to have a buy option.

1. Momo Diaby

Injured since the international break, the status of Bernard's comeback is unknown heading into the weekend. The young defender has been a standout player for the Owls this season and has grown an affinity with supporters. His one year deal has no extension clause but Rohl wants to keep hold of him.

2. Di'Shon Bernard

The left winger has been in excellent form for the bulk of his time back in the fold since he was registered by Rohl in October. Has spent three season at S6 and has offered plenty. Having turned 33 in December there's a decision to be made on his future.

3. Marvin Johnson

The Wednesday academy graduate is another unlikely to feature in Saturday's clash but will almost certainly take up his place on the bench. One of last year's promotion heroes who has 129 appearances under the belt for his boyhood club, you'd suggest he's likely to leave the club and spread his wings in the summer.

4. Cameron Dawson

