A large number of senior figures are approaching the end of their contracts at S6, including the likes of long-serving figurs such as Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer, Cameron Dawson, Dominic Iorfa and Josh Windass. Promotion pair Will Vaulks and Marvin Johnson have both played integral parts in the Owls resurgence this season, while Di’Shon Bernard has been among the most consistent performers in a remarkable campaign.

After an initial intention to go about contract talks in February, all talks were halted until after the season. Some have claimed as many as 20 players are coming to the end of their agreements with Wednesday, including loanees. Both Röhl and skipper Bannan have spoken about the need for the club to ensure it is not in a similar position again when it comes to widespread uncertainty in the changing room.

Wednesday require a point in their final game of the season at Sunderland to secure safety, a remarkable achievement from where things were. If either Birmingham City or Plymouth Argyle fail to win, they will be safe regardless.

Röhl told The Star earlier this month that two outline squad lists have been drawn up in preparation for either divisional possibility and the fate of the players involved has been kept a guarded secret. The Owls boss will have important meetings with owner Dejphon Chansiri in the coming days to discuss assurances he wants to ensure his future at the club.

Asked when players will get clarity on the decisions made, Röhl told The Star this week: “At first we must stay in the league on Saturday. But for it is clear that the players and some people around want some answers on what happens in the future, for me it is also important that we have those answers as soon as possible.